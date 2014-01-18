A Film Producer On The Rise, Hollywood Gets Biblical Listen • 3:58

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.

This week, Watson talks about a rising film producer who is getting his big break this year and the swath of films coming out dealing with biblical stories and Greek mythology.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.