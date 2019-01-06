Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Look At The Fashion

Bows are tied, dresses are zipped, and the red carpet is rolled out. The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles glimmers with stars as the 76th Annual Golden Globes Awards ensues. The show, which airs live on NBC, is hosted Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh—the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve, respectively. Here's a glimpse of what some of the attendees are wearing tonight.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Lady Gaga

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Gemma Chan, left, and Nico Santos, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Left to right, Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Timothee Chalamet

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Billy Porter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Maya Rudolph, left, and Amy Poehler, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Left to right: Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, and Satchel Lee

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / Getty Images Taraji P. Henson, left, and Thandie Newton, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Yalitza Aparicio, left, and Marina De Tavira, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Mahershala Ali, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Bradley Cooper

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Terry Crews

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Julia Roberts, left, and Janelle Monae, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Ricky Martin

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Brian May, 2nd left; Lucy Boynton, 3rd left;, Rami Malek 3rd right;, and Roger Taylor

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / Getty Images Melissa McCarthy, left, and Rosamund Pike, right

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Alison Brie, left, and Dave Franco, right

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / Getty Images Constance Wu

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Emma Stone, left, and Rachel Weisz, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Golden Globe hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Connie Britton

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Carol Burnett

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / Getty Images Regina King, left, and Elsie Fisher, right

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Heidi Klum, left, and Molly Sims, right

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Dominique Jackson, right

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Amber Heard wears a black ribbon is a nod to the Time's Up movement, which raises awareness about sexual harassment.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Getty Images Gina Rodriguez

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Willem Dafoe

Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas