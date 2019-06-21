14 Essential Summer Festivals And Concerts, As Chosen By NPR Music Stations

If you're looking for some of the best possible music-festival experiences this summer, look no further. Below you'll find a list of some of the festivals, concerts and other performances that our NPR member stations don't want you to miss. Whether it's pop, jazz, punk or the latest in Latin music, there's a live event to fit every taste, suitable for any summer road trip, day trip or weekend getaway. It's a great way to discover new music or experience some of your favorite headliners in person. —Maya Eaglin

June

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

/ Celebrate Brooklyn / Celebrate Brooklyn Celebrate Brooklyn. Click here for tickets.

Date: June 12

City: Brooklyn, New York

Station: WFUV

Lineup:

The National

Courtney Barnett

(additional New York concerts here)

Tosco Music Party's FabFest

/ FabFest / FabFest FabFest. Click here for tickets.

Date: June 15-16

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Station: WFAE

Lineup:

Peter Asher

The Cyrkle

Beatlesque

Clifford Brown Jazz Festival

/ Clifford Brown Jazz Festival / Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Clifford Brown Jazz Festival. Click here for more information.

Date: June 19-22

City: Wilmington, Delaware

Station: WRTI 90.1

Lineup:

Branford Marsalis

Norman Brown

Lindsey Webster

Nestor Torres

Summerfest

/ Summerfest / Summerfest Summerfest. Click here for tickets.

Date: June 26-July 7

City: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

Bon Iver

Jennifer Lopez

Jason Aldean

Billie Eilish

Rock The Garden Festival

/ Walker Art Center and 89.3 / Walker Art Center and 89.3 Rock The Garden Festival. Click for tickets

Date: June 29

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Station: 89.3 The Current

Lineup:

The National

Courtney Barnett

X

Heart Bones

Bad Bad Hats

July

/ Nuevofest / Nuevofest Nuevofest. Click here for tickets.

Nuevofest

Date: July 14

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

The Beachers

Silvina Moreno

Stefa

Pitchfork Music Festival

/ Pitchfork Music Festival / Pitchfork Music Festival Pitchfork Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

Date: July 19-21

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88NINE

Lineup:

HAIM

Mavis Staples

Pusha-T

Earl Sweatshirt

Montclair Jazz Festival

/ Montclair Jazz Festival / Montclair Jazz Festival Montclair Jazz Festival. Click here for tickets.

Date: July 26-August 10

City: Montclair, New Jersey

Station: WBGO

Lineup:

Bettye LaVette

Eddie Palmieri

Mark Whitfield

S. Epatha Merkerson

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

Underground Music Showcase

/ Underground Music Showcase / Underground Music Showcase Underground Music Showcase. Click here for tickets.

Date: July 26-28

City: Denver, Colorado

Station: Open Air 102.3

Lineup:

Honne

Black Mountain

Chicano Batman

Tuxedo

XPoNential Music Festival

/ XPoNential Music Festival. / XPoNential Music Festival. XPoNential Music Festival. Click here for passes.

Date: July 26-28

City: Camden, New Jersey

Station: WXPN

Lineup:

Hozier

Japanese Breakfast

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

August

Lollapalooza

/ Lollapalooza / Lollapalooza Lollapalooza. Click here for tickets

Date: August 1-4

City: Chicago, Illinois

Station: 88Nine Radio

Lineup:

The Strokes

The Chainsmokers

Childish Gambino

Ariana Grande

LOCKN' Music Festival

/ LOCKN' Music Festival / LOCKN' Music Festival LOCKN' Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

Date: August 22-25

City: Arlington, Virginia

Station: WNRN

Lineup:

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Trey Anastasio Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Los Dells

/ Los Dells / Los Dells Los Dells Festival. Click here for tickets.

Date: August 31-September 1

City: Mauston, Wisconsin

Station: 88NINE Radio

Lineup:

Coming soon

September

/ Hopscotch Music Festival / Hopscotch Music Festival Hopscotch Music Festival. Click here for tickets.

Hopscotch Music Festival

Date: September 5-7

City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Station: WUNC

Lineup:

Sleater-Kinney

James Blake

Jenny Lewis

CHVRCHES

Phantogram

This concert will stream live through video webcast.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.