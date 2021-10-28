Melaner, 'Banana Split'

While those of us in the Northern hemisphere are gearing up for the dreadful trudge towards the colder winter months, Afro-Latina singer Melaner knows just what we need, and turns up the heat with "Banana Split." The Brazilian funk-inspired track is Melaner's second single of the year, continuing the anthemic self-assurance of "Accidente" as she exclaims "Perdiste los sentidos, ni siquiera te tocado" ("You've lost all your senses, I haven't even touched you") over a delicious discotheque-ready beat. Heavy on the drums, "Banana Split" is a fun and flirty banger, certain to keep spirits high and the cold from our bones.

