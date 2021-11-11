© 2023 KASU
PUP, 'Waiting'

By Fi O'Reilly Sánchez
Published November 11, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST

Formed more than a decade ago, punk quartet PUP has built a career off thunderous odes to self-destruction. Hearts on their sleeves, the group captures the rage and frustration of human fallibility with crashing drums and infectious irreverence.

PUP's melodrama continues on the band's latest release, "Waiting." Detailing the small indignities of a thankless relationship, frontman Stefan Babcock howls out, "And if you don't want me around / why am I still waiting?" Propelled by raucous drums and gritty guitar riffs, Babcock's snarled chorus create a sprawling paeon of pain and fear as he searches for a sense of belonging that seems just out of reach. Still, amidst the chaos, "Waiting" ultimately becomes an assertion of choice as Babcock declares, "That's why I'm still waiting / Yеah, I'm still waiting right here for you."

Fi O'Reilly is a production assistant for Alt.Latino.