© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Harrison (feat. Kadhja Bonet), 'Float'

By Pilar Galvan
Published February 8, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST

Toronto-bred, Juno-nominated producer and jazz musician Harrison is a high-achieving polymath: When he isn't producing his own engrossing singles, you might find composing for Nintendo. His work fuses synthetic beats with complex, jazz-like arrangements, and on "Float," he distills these sounds into a smooth, delicate soul rhythm. Featured singer Kadhja Bonet handles the melody, and her voice is light as a feather: "Do you wanna fill me up like a cheap balloon / That deflates when you leave the room?" she sings, her airy resonances melting into a cyclical chord progression and grooving bass line. The song reads like a diary entry reflecting on ambiguous relationships, and as Bonet's fluttering choral harmonies are pulled higher by Harrison's buttery reverberations, the music fills the spaces left by the lyrics' romantic uncertainty.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Pilar Galvan
Pilar Galvan (she/her) is a reporter whose work focuses on the intersections of media and culture. She is passionate about film, music and sports. She recently graduated from Yale University where she double majored in anthropology, specializing in ethnomusicology, and art, concentrating in digital media. She previously worked in digital media at art institutions including MoMA PS1 in Queens, NY, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon, Portugal.