'Wait Wait' for April 8, 2023: 25th Anniversary Spectacular, Part II

To celebrate 25 years of Wait Wait we're taking some time off to relive our favorite moments from the past 2 1/2 decades, including interviews with Bonnie Raitt, Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Maz Jobrani!

Not My Job: Legendary musician Bonnie Raitt answers questions about legendary waste management expert Donnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt, legendary musician, answers three questions about Donnie Raitt, who worked at the Des Moines, Iowa, Metro Waste Authority for 31 years. (It's amazing what you find sometimes just by mistyping your search terms into Google.)

Panel: Oh, Fudge!

Paula Poundstone shares her favorite recipe for fudge.

Not My Job: Meet Maz Jobrani

Before he was a panelist and accent expert, Maz Jobrani joined us as a Not My Job guest. We asked him three questions about baseball players who injured themselves in dumb ways.

Not My Job: Duke Fakir of The Four Tops answers questions about three bottoms

Duke Fakir, one of the members of The Four Tops, answers three questions about different kinds of bottoms.

Not My Job: Ed Helms talks impressions and loving the banjo

Ed Helms, comedian and actor of The Hangover and The Office, talks about his love of the banjo and impersonations.

Not My Job: Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee answers questions about cursing

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic medalist, plays a game called "May Thunder Blast Your Head!" Three questions about curses from around the world.

