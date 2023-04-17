From cannibalism to cover-up, David Grann sees his new shipwreck mystery as a parable

/ Doubleday / Doubleday

The latest book from journalist and bestselling author David Grann is a deeply involved history of a 1741 shipwreck that he calls "a parable for our own turbulent modern times."

"I always liked the line from Sherlock Holmes that 'truth being stranger than fiction," Grann told Morning Edition.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder will be released on Tuesday and is already being adapted into a movie by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. The same team is also bringing to the screen another of Grann's historical mysteries, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

For his latest book, Grann tells NPR's Steve Inskeep he turned to the time of the British Empire and the tale of the HMS Wager, which was wrecked off the coast of Chile. The crew took refuge on an island that Grann's book describes as "swampy, barren in storms, wet with scrubby woodlands and mountains rising into the gloomy mist."

An 18th-century tale with modern themes

"It was just one of the more extraordinary sagas of survival and adventure I'd ever come across....from typhoons and tidal waves and dead reckoning and shipwreck," Grann says. "And then when they're on this island, they begin to descend into a real life 'Lord of the Flies' with warring factions and mutinies and murders, and a few even succumb to cannibalism."

Grann was even more intrigued, he says, by the court martial that followed, when the castaways had to "wage a war over the truth."

"There is information and disinformation. There's even allegations of fake news. And there's also war over who would get to tell the history and efforts by those in power to cover up the scandalous truth and the sins of the nation's past."

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On the history behind "The Wager"

On the court martial for surviving castaways

On the resemblance to contemporary events

On storytelling as a tool of national manipulation

On how a shipwreck and trial challenged the British Empire

