A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

A ball of ice came crashing down on a golf course in Victoria, Australia, yesterday. At first, Superintendent Dylan Knight thought water in the sprinkler system had frozen. But, given the divot in the ground and how it had scattered, he thinks it fell from an airplane. Knight says that, in his experience, ice isn't the only thing that's fallen from the sky.

DYLAN KNIGHT: I've had fish drop from birds on greens.

MARTÍNEZ: If a golfer can walk off the green with a birdie, they will take it, even if it's fishy.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.