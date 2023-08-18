Kebab sandwich costume generates excitement at Canadian government auction

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

In Canada, a bidding war is over. The government auction item generating all the excitement - a kebab sandwich costume. A 5-foot-tall outfit of pita wrap with spiced meat and vegetables was commissioned by the Canadian government for a public safety video, later canceled. Two kebab chains kept driving up the cost until Edmonton's PrimeTime Donair & Poutine prevailed with a bid equivalent to $12,000. Wait, I have so many questions about the safety video. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

