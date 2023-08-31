Speedy Ortiz: Tiny Desk Concert
Ten years ago, sometime after Speedy Ortiz transformed itself from a Sadie Dupuis solo project into a functioning rock band, its jagged and clever early singles caught the attention of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich. So we reached out to inquire about a Tiny Desk concert, only to learn that the timing wasn't quite right: The group didn't have any days off and its members were concerned they wouldn't sound their best, so they responded to our request with a question of their own. "Can we do it later?"
Now, Speedy Ortiz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album, Major Arcana — and finally making good on that offer to come back another time, though it should be noted that Dupuis' side project Sad13 did play a killer Tiny Desk (home) concert back in 2020. But this set stands as a definitive Speedy Ortiz time capsule, bringing together band members of the past and present while capturing one song from each of the group's four albums: "The Graduates" (from 2015's Foil Deer), "Scabs" (from the new Rabbit Rabbit), "Lucky 88" (from 2018's Twerp Verse) and "Plough" (from Major Arcana). It's truly a performance 10 years in the making, not to mention an ideal showcase for the band's wiry, eternally quotable charm. Even the stuffed bunnies seem impressed.
SET LIST
- "The Graduates"
- "Scabs"
- "Lucky 88"
- "Plough"
MUSICIANS
- Sadie Dupuis: electric guitar, lead vocal
- Andy Molholt: electric guitar, piano, backing vocal
- Audrey Zee Whitesides: bass, backing vocal
- Joey Doubek: drums
- Devin McKnight: acoustic guitar/aux percussion
- Darl Ferm: acoustic guitar/aux percussion
- Camellia Hartman: violin
