Nobel Prize-winning poet Louise Glück dies at 80

Louise Glück, winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature and Poet Laureate of the United States from 2003-2004 has died. She was 80 years old.

Glück's death was confirmed by her publisher, the MacMillan imprint Farrar, Straus and Giroux, on Friday. The publisher did not immediately share further details.

One of country's most revered poets, Glück took her inspiration from Greek mythology, her own life, and even everyday things. For instance, her poem about dying, The Wild Iris, is told from the perspective of a flower:

"At the end of my suffering / there was a door. / Hear me out: that which you call death / I remember."

"Louise Glück's poetry gives voice to our untrusting but un-stillable need for knowledge and connection in an often unreliable world," said the poet's longtime editor, Jonathan Galassi, in a statement. "Her work is immortal."

Over a career spanning around five decades, Gluck's spare, incisive verse won fistfuls of awards, including the Pulitzer Prize, the National Humanities Medal, and the National Book Award. She was published in The New Yorker and The Atlantic Monthly, and served as the Frederick Iseman Professor in the Practice of Poetry at Yale University.

The Nobel website cited Glück's "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal" as the reason for its decision to honor her.

Henrik Montgomery / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images / TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images Louise Glück's books on display during the announcement of the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Oct. 8, 2020.

Glück was born in New York in 1943. Her first book was rejected 28 times, she said in her Nobel biography. Its publication was followed by a long writing drought.

But eventually the poet returned to writing. "That it happened at all is a wonder," she said.

