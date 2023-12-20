Louis Cato: Tiny Desk Concert

There is something special about Louis Cato's ability to captivate an audience. During this Tiny Desk, he expresses his belief that music is most powerful when experienced in a live setting — it's there that we build community. With rhythmic strumming and a winning smile, he draws us into his honest, thoughtful and vulnerable storytelling.

Not only does Cato sing and excel at multiple instruments, he holds his own on the other side of the microphone, producing, mixing and, most visibly, serving as bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. If this is your first encounter with Cato, you'll quickly get a sense of his immense musicality. He's the type of musician who inspires other musicians and, as such, is very much in demand. Indeed, at the Tiny Desk, it's a fellowship of good vibes as Cato and his band — bassist Jeremy McDonald, guitarist Randy Runyon and drummer James Williams — guide us through an introspective journey of the love we have for others, ourselves and humanity.

SET LIST

"Cutie Baby"

"Reflections"

"Unsightly Room"

"Human"



MUSICIANS

Louis Cato: vocals, guitar

Jeremy McDonald: bass

Randy Runyon: guitar

James Williams: drums



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Assistant: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

