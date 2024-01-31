© 2024 KASU
The Thistle & Shamrock: Auld Lang Syne

Published January 31, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Courtesy of the artist

The songs of Robert Burns are as popular today as they were when they were first written over 200 years ago. Fresh interpretations by today's singers tell the story of why Burns's songs have been sung around the world for generations. Host Fiona Ritchie explores some of the bard's timeless lyrics and delves into the verses of his famous anthem, Auld Lang Syne, to explain its bittersweet nostalgia. Featured artists include Pete Clark, The Cast, Andy M. Stewart, and Dougie MacLean.

