'Wait Wait' for February 17, 2024: With Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Sleater-Kinney and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Hari Kondabolu and Amy Dickinson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Joe Cool; Getting Yourself in Plane Shape; Cooking Up Romance

Panel Questions

Have All The Doors Stayed on Planes This Week?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about secrets of the farmer's market, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Sleater-Kinney on knitting

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, of the legendary rock band Sleater-Kinney, have a new album called Little Rope. They play our game called "Knit One, Purl Two." Three questions about knitting.

Panel Questions

Tough Times For Tyrese; Biting Inflation

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Portabella Frog; Homemade Wool; SuperMax Matrimony

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what Joe Biden will do next to appear cool.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.