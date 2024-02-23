© 2024 KASU
Trump sells sneakers and Beyoncé is a country star. Is this the quiz or 2024 bingo?

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Make new friends, don't keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.
Chip Somodevilla, Michael Loccisano
/
Getty Images
This week, the quiz gods bestowed upon us topics that led to several rewarding internet rabbit holes.

Trump's golden sneakers turned up a rich history of political footwear debacles. We learned about ring kissing, presidential auctions and reality shows set on other planets. A wrenchingly disturbing Ray Bradbury short story even made a cameo!

And we discovered that Peanuts specials continued into the 1990s and 21st century with such non-classics as You're in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown and Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown. Who knew?

Join us on our weekly news excursion and strange detours, and maybe you'll get that 11/11 you've yearned for.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.