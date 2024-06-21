From political dysfunction to America's oldest ballpark, add these podcasts to your playlist
It's officially summer, and that means it's time to update your poolside playlist. The NPR One team has road trip-approved podcasts recommendations from across public media.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
In Absentia — Connecticut Public Radio
HumaNature - Wyoming Public Media
If This Hall Could Talk — WQXR
Road to Rickwood — WWNO & WRKF
The Runcast with John Richards — KEXP
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2024 NPR