An Uber driver became this dad's unsung hero at a time of crisis

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Ian Sandler - and a note that it involves the death of a child. In August 2014, Sandler's 9-year-old daughter, Riley, went to a sleep-away camp for the summer. It was the middle of the night, around 1:30 a.m., when Sandler and his wife unexpectedly received a call from the camp.

IAN SANDLER: Nothing good ever happens from a phone call in the middle of the night. The voice on the other end was saying that Riley had collapsed. And they were telling me that they were taking her to a hospital, and I needed to get there right away. I was in no position to drive. And so I called an Uber driver, put in an address, I believe, for the West Side. So I got into the car. And I just started blurting out my daughter was going to the hospital. I needed help. It was going to be a long drive. Would you help me? And I still remember how kind this man was. He said, I have three children of my own. Get in. And we drove.

He just knew how to behave in this situation - very hard to articulate, but I felt very comfortable and very calm with another parent knowing what I was dealing with. We then learned that Riley was going to get moved to Albany. And I went to the driver, and I said, we're going to be going further north. And he didn't miss a beat. And we drove for 3 1/2 hours, got to the hospital. I remember trying to give him money, which he wouldn't take. And he said, I'm praying for you.

And we got to the hospital, and it was too late. Riley was gone. But I will tell you that, 10 years afterwards, I still am so incredibly grateful - not asking, not giving me trouble, just getting me to my daughter, where I needed to be on the worst day of my life, was one of the kindest, sweetest things that anyone's ever done. And I've never had the opportunity to truly thank this person.

SUMMERS: Ian Sandler lives in New York City. According to the autopsy report, Riley had an inflammation that can block a person's airway and prevent air from reaching the lungs. Ian Sandler is now a co-founder of Riley's Way. It's a foundation that provides coaching and mentorship to young people in honor of his daughter, Riley Hannah Sandler.

