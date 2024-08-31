'Wait Wait' for August 31, 2024: Live in Minnesota with Nate Berkus

This week's show was recorded at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Nate Berkus and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Beware of Babies; Coffee Conundrum; Even Killer Whales Need Practice

Panel Questions

The Buddy System Fails

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone saying “I told you so,” only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz celebrity designer Nate Berkus on tattoos

Interior Designer Nate Berkus plays our game called “Try Some Exterior Decorating.” Three questions about tattoos.

Panel Questions

A Suspicious Promotion; Chicken Fried Television; Out Of Office/Out of Patience

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Pizza Face; Eau de Crayola; Caffeinated Commerce

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what surprising thing Starbucks will add to its menu next.

Copyright 2024 NPR