WATCH: Johnny Cash statue unveiled at the U.S. Capitol to represent Arkansas
Country music legend Johnny Cash will receive a statue in his honor in the United States capitol. Cash was born February 26, 1932, in Kingsland, a small town roughly 60 miles south of Little Rock, Arkansas. During his lifetime, he sold 90 million records worldwide. His music spanning the genres of country, blues, rock, and gospel, Cash was inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980, and into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. He received numerous awards, among them, 13 Grammys and 9 Country Music Association Awards. Cash died in 2003 at age 71. The work of Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse, Cash’s eight-foot-tall statue depicts him with a guitar across his back and a Bible in hand. (U.S. House of Representatives Special Events/YouTube)
The statue of singer/songwriter Johnny Cash is getting unveiled at a special ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on September 24 at 10 A.M. CST.
The statue, designed by artist Kevin Kresse, is one of two statues that will represent the State of Arkansas in the hall. Cash is best known as a singer/songwriter with the hit song "I Walk the Line."
In May, a statue depicting civil rights activist Daisy Bates was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Both statues are replacing the statues of attorney Uriah Rose and former governor and U.S. Sen. James P. Clarke.