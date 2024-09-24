WATCH: Johnny Cash statue unveiled at the U.S. Capitol to represent Arkansas

The statue of singer/songwriter Johnny Cash is getting unveiled at a special ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on September 24 at 10 A.M. CST.

The statue, designed by artist Kevin Kresse, is one of two statues that will represent the State of Arkansas in the hall. Cash is best known as a singer/songwriter with the hit song "I Walk the Line."

In May, a statue depicting civil rights activist Daisy Bates was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Both statues are replacing the statues of attorney Uriah Rose and former governor and U.S. Sen. James P. Clarke.