© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 165 'Artists for Kamala' auction their work in support of Harris

By Elizabeth Blair
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:16 PM CDT
Amy Sherald, As soft as she is..., 2023.
Courtesy of Amy Sherald and Hauser & Wirth
Amy Sherald, As soft as she is..., 2023.

The bidding has begun. Leading contemporary artists including Carrie Mae Weems, Judy Chicago, Jeff Koons and Shepard Fairey have donated works for an auction intended to raise money for Kamala Harris’ campaign for president.

Many of the works that have been donated will remain open for bidding through Oct. 8 on the platform Artsy. Proceeds from the Artists for Kamala: Benefit Auction will go to the Harris Victory Fund.

Shepard Fairey, Radical Peace Chaos, Version 1, 2023
/ Shepard Fairey/OBEY GIANT ART
/
Shepard Fairey/OBEY GIANT ART
Shepard Fairey, Radical Peace Chaos, Version 1, 2023

Among the lots with the most bids as of this afternoon are works by Amy Sherald, Rashid Johnson and Christine Sun Kim.

The auction also includes a silkscreen from Hank Willis Thomas that reads: "FRAGILE DEMOCRACY HANDLE WITH CARE," and a selection from one of Jenny Holzer’s Truisms that says, “There are too few immutable truths today.”

Jenny Holzer, Selection from Truisms: There are too few..., 2023.
Robert Wedemeyer / Jenny Holzer and Sprüth Magers
/
Jenny Holzer and Sprüth Magers
Jenny Holzer, Selection from Truisms: There are too few..., 2023.

Like President Biden, who called for an increase in funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, Vice President Harris has championed the arts.

As reported by Hyperallergic, Harris has supported legislation that would help further the work of cultural institutions. She was on the board of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and once posted on social media, “It’s a no-brainer that if we want our children to thrive, we need to reinvest in America’s public education system — including the arts.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “The Beautyful Ones” May Have Arrived, 2023, Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner.
Kerry McFate /
Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “The Beautyful Ones” May Have Arrived, 2023, Courtesy of the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner.
Tags
Arts & Culture NPR News
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair