Wyatt Flores: Tiny Desk Concert

Watching Wyatt Flores lead his band through their turn behind the Desk is like watching stardust coalesce into not just a celestial star, but an actual Americana and country star.

With genuine smiles and even a nervous false start, Flores is engaging in both his personality and music. This performance is a reflection of his shift into a more joyous celebration of his small town Oklahoma roots following his well crafted songs meditating on loss.

I don't know about you, but I find it very difficult — if not impossible — to not be captivated by his anthemic singalongs that feature a voice dripping with a twang that was made for storytelling.

SET LIST

"Welcome to the Plains"

"When I Die"

"Little Town"

"Oh Susannah"

MUSICIANS

Wyatt Flores: vocals, acoustic guitar

Austin Yankunas: acoustic guitar, background vocals

Clem Braden: upright piano, mandolin, background vocals

Jake Lynn: drums, background vocals

Bill Peters: bass guitar, background vocals

Kenzie Miracle: fiddle, background vocals

