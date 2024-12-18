Snuggle up for story time with 10 new picture books from 2024

As any designated bedtime book reader knows: novelty is key. If you are ready to depart from the well-trodden tried-and-true, here are 10 new picture books that NPR critics and staff loved in 2024. These are just a handful of the hundreds of books recommended in Books We Love, our annual year-end books guide.

Barrio Rising: The Protest That Built Chicano Park, María Dolores Águila, illustrated by Magdalena Mora

In this story of how a beloved San Diego landmark came to be, María Dolores Águila and Magdalena Mora deftly bring a sense of urgency to this slice of history by showing it through the eyes of a child. With faceoffs against construction crews, indifferent politicians and a history of injustice, Barrio Rising reminds us all of how bravery can start as a nervous and delicate flicker and grow into a fire that can light the way for an entire community. (For ages 4 to 8) — Minh Lê, author of Drawn Together and Built to Last

The Book That Almost Rhymed by Omar Abed, illustrated by Hatem Aly

Some of my favorite picture books rhyme, so I understand why our young author/narrator was super proud of his rhyming story. That is, until his little sister comes along and messes everything up with her ideas of dancing pirates and fire-breathing armadillos. Or does she? The Book That Almost Rhymed is a playful story about the magic that can come from sharing fun and adventure – even with a younger sibling whose ideas are more ruckus than rhyme. (For ages 3 to 7) — Rakiesha Chase-Jackson, project manager, Member Partnership

The Dictionary Story by Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston

Dictionary just wants to tell a story like all the other books, so one day she decides to bring her definitions to life. A chase story ensues – Alligator chases Donut and makes a hole in the A's as he escapes from inside the book. When Queen slips on Soap, some of the S words go tumbling off the page entirely. It's chaos! The plot is fun and wacky, but what I really want to kvell over is how much work went into this kids' book about a book. Not only did Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston have a bookbinder make two real copies of their main character (which they then destroyed), but they also filled Dictionary with hundreds of fake but sort-of-real definitions – combining photography, painting, ink handwriting and typography. This book was seven years in the making, and IMO it was worth the effort! (For ages 3 to 7) — Samantha Balaban, producer, Weekend Edition

Drawn Onward, Daniel Nayeri, illustrated by Matt Rockefeller

Is there any kids' genre Daniel Nayeri hasn't mastered? Since launching into the middle grade stratosphere with his award-winning Everything Sad is Untrue, Nayeri has been busy turning out magical masterpieces. Drawn Onward, a picture book with palindromic title and text, is a heart-rending tale of one child's journey through grief. So simple and pure, this story is sure to bring tears to your eyes. Lushly illustrated by Matt Rockefeller, Drawn Onward deserves a place on every bookshelf. (For ages 4 to 8) — Juanita Giles, director, Virginia Children's Book Festival

The Greatest by Veera Hiranandani, illustrated by Vesper Stamper

A family thinks its grandfather is the greatest in the world, but he insists that he is just a simple, ordinary man. Through Vesper Stamper's vibrant illustrations, we watch as this ordinary grandfather captivates his grandchildren with stories, leads the Passover Seder and catches fireflies in the backyard. By the end, the book reveals a great truth: Our love transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. As Veera Hiranandani so beautifully puts it, "Maybe love is like a mirror and it's reflected back and forth until it glows so bright, everything is surrounded by that light." And there is nothing simple or ordinary about that. (For ages 4 to 8) — Minh Lê, author of Drawn Together and Built to Last

I'm Sorry You Got Mad by Kyle Lukoff, illustrated by Julie Kwon

It's hard to resist a good epistolary picture book. This one is written in a series of terrible-to-good apologies, but it harbors a mystery at its heart: When Jack knocks down Zoe's block castle, his first attempt at a teacher-mandated apology goes poorly. But why did Jack knock down that castle in the first place? Laugh-out-loud art and a sly dig at toxic masculinity round out one of the best children's books of the year. (For ages 3 to 7) — Betsy Bird, collection development manager, Evanston Public Library

Leo's First Vote! by Christina Soontornvat, illustrated by Isabel Roxas

To win an election, you have to effectively deliver a message to your audience, in which case Leo's First Vote wins this one in a landslide. Through a fun, kid-centric story that folds in helpful information about the electoral process, Christina Soontornvat and Isabel Roxas provide readers with a clear-eyed guide to the scope, stakes and value of casting a vote. (For ages 4 to 8) — Minh Lê, author of Drawn Together and Built to Last

Touch the Sky by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic, illustrated by Chris Park

It's hard for adults to remember all the things that used to frustrate us as kids. How else to explain the dearth of picture books about learning to pump your legs on a playground swing? Vern eyes the kids who have mastered this skill with keen, green-eyed envy. His own attempts have proved fruitless time and again, and it's only with the aid of a girl named Gretchen that he finally finds success. Vibrant colors and hilarious text perfectly complement a story about mastering a new skill – even when the learning takes longer than you'd like. (For ages 5 to 9) — Betsy Bird, collection development manager, Evanston Public Library

What Can a Mess Make? by Bee Johnson

This book doesn't just capture the chaos of childhood – it throws a parade and celebrates it. Bouncing beautifully from the whirlwind of a messy kitchen to the cacophony of a makeshift band, Bee Johnson's lovingly crafted masterpiece is a rollicking good time that will make you want to put all the screens away and make a mess (and a memorable day) of your own. (For ages 4 to 8) — Minh Lê, author of Drawn Together and Built to Last

The Yellow Bus by Loren Long

Loren Long takes us on an unexpected journey, following the life of a school bus as its role evolves over the years. Continuing along the path of children's classics like Virginia Lee Burton's Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel, this is a profound meditation on the passage of time. When the ride is over, readers will emerge feeling wiser, kinder and, like the title character, filled with joy. (For ages 3 to 6) — Minh Lê, author of Drawn Together and Built to Last

This is just a fraction of the 350+ titles we included in Books We Love this year. Click here to check out this year's titles, or browse nearly 4,000 books from the last 12 years.

