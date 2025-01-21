Bilal: Tiny Desk Concert

Glance over the shoulder of the two decades since Bilal dropped his debut album, 1st Born Second, and you'll see a career characterized by experimentation and exploration. Bilal's fans have clamored to see him headline a Tiny Desk of his own, especially since he logged stellar performances alongside The Roots and at the White House with Common . He doesn't disappoint here, proving the wait worthwhile when he begins with "Something To Hold," a song that still hasn't seen an official studio release.

Vocally, Bilal is untethered — there's nothing he can't do. The jazz, soul, R&B and hip-hop communities recognize his genius; he's been a favorite collaborator of musicians, vocalists and producers for years.

Bilal's mastery doesn't end with his voice. For "Tell Me," his performance accentuates the poetry of his lyricism. That's what makes him exceptional: You'll never see him perform any song the same way twice. Bilal's set list is a calculated balance of the old and the new, and fans who have been riding with him since the beginning will be thrilled to hear what he does with "Soul Sista," which closes out his set. Add to that the support of an insanely talented band and background vocalists and you have the blueprint for a live experience that's perfectly suited for the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

"Something To Hold"

"Tell Me"

"When Will U Call"

"Lay Around"

"Soul Sista"

MUSICIANS

Bilal: vocals

Tone Whitfield: bass

Randy Runyon: guitar

Joe Blaxx: drums

Corey Bernhard: keys

Simon Martinez: guitar

Micah Robinson: background vocals

Tashera Robinson: background vocals

Muhsinah: background vocals

