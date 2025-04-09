The dating show 'Pop the Balloon Live' is coming to Netflix

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

If you've dabbled in dating apps, you probably know how cutthroat online dating can feel. But the hit YouTube series "Pop The Balloon Or Find Love" takes it to a whole new level.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

ASHLEY: Do you want children?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #1: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BALLOON POPPING)

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #1: Yeah.

ASHLEY: I'm not having no babies.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #1: I know. I know.

ASHLEY: I'm so done.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #1: I know. I know.

MARTÍNEZ: On the show, someone looking for love appears before a panel of other singles, all holding a red balloon. If panelists see or hear anything they don't like, they pop their balloon. It can get a little vicious, but some contestants have found love. And this Thursday, a live version of "Pop The Balloon" comes to Netflix. I spoke with the married couple who created the show, Arlette Amuli and her husband, Bolia Matundu, who goes by BM.

So, BM, what made you think this is gold? I can make something out of this?

BOLIA MATUNDU: Because I like the idea of the whole people standing in the line. It's kind of like speed dating, where you can basically pick somebody fast and pop a balloon if you don't like them. And I thought, you know, this is actually a good idea. And I felt like there's probably two things that people most speak about in this world, which is one, relationships and two, sports. So I was like, OK, let me see what I can do here.

MARTÍNEZ: You know, it's 2025, and online dating is just kind of a normal thing now. People are swiping on their phones, figuring out how and who to date online. How does this show compare to online dating, would you say?

ARLETTE AMULI: Yeah. What differs it from online dating is these thoughts that you would have in your head when you're online dating, you're now kind of, like, forced to say it to the person instead of just swiping left or swiping right.

MARTÍNEZ: And when people are in that situation, I mean, how do you feel like they handle these types of situations? It's not easy sometimes to just kind of look someone eye to eye and explain to them why you don't like them or aren't interested in them.

AMULI: Exactly. Yeah, it kind of - it gives you a glimpse of the person's character. Some people, you know, they can answer a difficult question with a little bit more decorum, whereas others will just be completely blunt and just tell you the honest truth. So it just lets you see, oh, OK, yeah, this person's not for me based off of how they respond to specific questions.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, and sometimes that blunt, honest truth can venture into mean territory. Let's hear a clip because there have been criticisms of the show that it thrives on these viral mean moments where participants say some pretty nasty things about each other. Let's listen to one exchange here.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

AMULI: Why did you end up popping your balloon for Brian (ph)?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: Hey, Brian. I love the way you speak, but for me, it was the pants. I don't like the pants too tight. I'm kind of ghetto, too, so I like them a little loose, and that was just it for me.

BRIAN: How old are you?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: Thirty-four.

BRIAN: You're 34?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: But it's just me. I'm a single parent.

BRIAN: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: There's no men in my life.

BRIAN: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: It's just my boys.

BRIAN: Why is the reason for there no man in your life?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: Well, my first child, his father passed away, and the other two are nowhere to be found.

BRIAN: They do you like that? What's wrong with them?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: Only God knows.

BRIAN: Or is there something wrong with you?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #2: Possibly. But I think I'm just fine.

MARTÍNEZ: All right, so that's one exchange. I mean, other times, contestants have been accused of colorism and body shaming. I mean, how do you respond, Arlette, to the criticism that your show maybe trades in mean kind of superficial discourse?

AMULI: I think every now and then, we do have those small little moments where someone is just a little bit more brutally honest than what people are used to, and that's what happens to go viral. We just tell our contestants, you know, you don't know these people. Take what they're saying with a grain of salt. A lot of the times, the people on the stage or on the show, they're not even offended. A lot of them actually become friends after the show.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, the show isn't all about rejection. So let's hear a love match. This is Ashley (ph), the contestant who popped her balloon after a potential match said he wanted kids. Let's hear that one.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

AMULI: So I just have one final question. So, Ashley, is it going to be a yes for you?

ASHLEY: Yeah.

AMULI: Ah.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #3: Yeah.

ASHLEY: He finna take me off the mat right now.

(LAUGHTER)

AMULI: And is it a yes for you?

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #3: Yes.

AMULI: Oh, my God. We got our first match.

UNIDENTIFIED CONTESTANT #3: Yeah.

AMULI: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: So there were go. Arlette, you sound just as happy as the contestants when they make a match. How many people do you think have actually wound up dating long-term-ish after meeting on your show? I know the show is not very old yet, but I mean, how many people you think are still dating that have decided to match?

AMULI: Oh, man. Oh, gosh, that's a hard question.

MATUNDU: We have about eight. We have about eight to 10.

AMULI: Oh, eight, babe?

MATUNDU: Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: Why do you think people sign themselves up for this? Why would someone put themselves through this?

MATUNDU: Because some people need help. They need something new, something different. So a lot of people want to try it out and see. And some people as well they're seeing results. You know, they're seeing results. So they're like, you know what? This person found love. Let me go and try it. It might work for me.

MARTÍNEZ: And I guess if they wind up being together for the rest of their lives, they have a funny story to tell how they met, right?

(LAUGHTER)

MATUNDU: Yeah.

AMULI: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTÍNEZ: Arlette Amuli and Bolia Matundu are the creators of "Pop The Balloon Or Find Love." It comes to Netflix tomorrow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

