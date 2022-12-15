Yule dig? Celebrate the holidays with drummer Matt Wilson's festive Christmas Tree-O

Hark, the hippest cats do swing – for Jazz Night's annual holiday celebration! On this episode, we got exactly what we asked for on our list: mistletoe-tapping tunes (and a stocking full of holiday jazz puns) from drummer Matt Wilson and his ever-so-festive outfit The Christmas Tree-O.

Recorded live from Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, the set will take you on a sleigh ride through the joyous holiday song canon, from reinvented classics ("Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells") to the Lennon-McCartney songbook ("Wonderful Christmastime," "Happy Xmas (War is Over)") and a raucous take on a Hanukkah number ("8 Little Candles").

So put out the milk and cookies and get ready for a holly and jolly show, because Jazz Santa is coming to town.

Jim Levitt / Courtesy of Artist / Courtesy of Artist Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O

Musicians:

Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O

Matt Wilson, drums; Jeff Lederer, reeds; Ted Rosenthal, piano; Paul Sikivie, bass

Set List:

Winter Wonderland (Felix Bernard, Richard Bernhard Smith)

Christmas Don't Be Late (Ross Bagdasarian, Sr.)

Up on the Rooftop (Benjamin Hanby)

Silver Bells (Jay Livingston, Ray Evans)

8 Little Candles (flory Jagoda)

Happy Christmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon)

Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Kim Gannon, Walter Kent)

Credits:

Writer and Producer: Trevor Smith; Host: Christian McBride; Jazz Santa: Matt Wilson; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Vice President of Visuals and Strategy at NPR Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.