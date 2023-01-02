A West Virginia woman recovered her lost wallet after 54 years

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Losing your wallet can be a real pain - canceling credit cards, replacing a driver's license. And if you get it back, you're lucky. So it's almost unbelievable when a woman in West Virginia recovered hers 54 years later. Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. Construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it, Social Security card included.

