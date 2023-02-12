Sunday Puzzle: Add the A-T!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words or phrases. Add the letters A-T consecutively somewhere inside the first word to get the second one.

Ex. Experience again / Aunt or uncle --> RELIVE, RELATIVE



1. Play, as a guitar / Layer of rock

2. Hunter constellation / Grand speech

3. Pierce slightly, as with a needle / Saint celebrated on March 17

4. Spanish mister / Certain legislator

5. Piece of furniture to sit in / Certain allergen (2 wds.)

6. Comedian Ellen / Sinks in quality

7. Organs that smell / What "Standing room only" means (2 wds.)

8. [add AT twice consecutively inside the first word to get the second one:] Shaped like a dunce cap, geometrically / In an immobile or unresponsive stupor

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. You'll remember he had the challenge two weeks ago in which MEMORIAL could be rearranged to spell LIMA and ROME. This time name a food item you might order at a fast-food restaurant. The first, second, and last letters together name another food item. Remove those. The remaining letters spelled backward name yet another food item. What foods are these?

Challenge answer: Nugget --> nut, egg

Winner: Carol Baldauf of Columbus, OH.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a popular rock band — one that everyone knows. Add a "B" sound at the end, and phonetically you'll name a place where you might hear this band play. What band is it?

