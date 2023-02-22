Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer is sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

Updated February 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

The killer of a celebrated Los Angeles rapper was sentenced Wednesday after a legal drama that dragged on for three years.

Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, will likely remain in jail for the rest of his life for the murder of Nipsey Hussle. Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist who was fatally shot in 2019 outside the Marathon Clothing store he owned in South LA. He was 33 years old.

Holder was sentenced to 50 years to life for his role in the killing as well as 10 years for shooting two other people that day.

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down the sentence to Holder in Los Angeles.

"I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder's mental health," Jacke said, according to The Associated Press. "I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two."

Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life for the murder, an additional 25 years for a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 years for assault with a firearm, the AP reports.

Last July, a Los Angeles County jury also found Holder guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as two other men were injured in the gunfire at the crime scene.

Growing up, Hussle had been involved in the same gang as Holder, and prosecutors said Holder shot the rapper multiple times because Hussle called Holder a "snitch."

Hussle had become a leading advocate against gun violence and a community leader who was involved in developing his neighborhood and creating opportunities for kids.

Prior to his murder, Hussle was scheduled to meet with LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and LA Police Chief Michel Moore about ways to stop gang violence across the city.

Last August, Hussle was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — on what would have been his 37th birthday.

