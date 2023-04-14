Mayor Eric Adams appoints former teacher to kill rats

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. You might want to put down your breakfast sandwich for a minute because we're going to be talking rats here - New York City rats.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JESSICA TISCH: The rats don't run this city. We do.

MARTIN: But the rats kind of do. So the city has appointed its first rat czar. New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave Kathleen Corradi, a former school teacher, the job. Formerly, she's the director of rodent migration. She'll try to curb the growing critter population. But Adams got straight to the point.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC ADAMS: We're going to kill rats.

