The carrying stream of tradition and creativity is ever flowing and always being replenished. We take a listen to what musicians have been up to in the way of new music to expand our horizons, with artists including Gavin Marwick and Aaron Jones, Úna Monaghan, and Breabach. Host Fiona Ritchie shares an hour of new releases hand picked for Springtime.

