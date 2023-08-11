© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're hiring!! We're looking for a talented reporter and a skilled corporate relations specialist to help us continue to be a public service for this unique region. Ready to join the pack? Click here to learn more. Apply now at jobs.astate.edu! Application closing date is August 9.
Arts & Culture

Johnny Hardwick of 'King of the Hill' dies at 64

By Erika Ryan,
Christopher Intagliata
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT

Voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for his portrayal of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, died at 64 years old.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Arts & Culture All Things Considered
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.