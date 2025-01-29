Walmart restructures top management in global operations overhaul

Walmart is making leadership changes in its global business, according to an internal memo posted Jan. 17 by Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas, and Walmart International CEO Kath McLay. Walmart said the executive changes are effective Feb. 1.

The memo, made available to Talk Business & Politics, shows that Lance de la Rosa will move from chief operating officer at Sam’s Club to executive vice president of new initiatives and omni-fulfillment at Walmart U.S.

Dave Guggina will become chief commerce officer to fill the position left by Tom Ward, who is headed to Sam’s Club. Rob Montgomery will become executive vice president of supply chain, which was Guggina’s position. Megan Crozier will leave Sam’s Club and return to Walmart as executive vice president of general merchandise.

At Sam’s Club, Ward will become chief operating officer overseeing end-to-end execution of omni experience including supply chain and e-commerce for the wholesale club business. Also moving over from Walmart, Julie Barber will become chief merchandising officer, replacing Crozier. Diana Marshall will take on a new position as chief experience officer at Sam’s Club leading membership, product, design, marketing and advertising businesses.

Venessa Yates will be the new CEO of Walmart Canada. She is moving from general manager of Walmart+ in the U.S. McLay said Yates has diversified retail experience from ALDI and Woolworths. She joined Walmart in 2016 and is replacing Gonzola Gebara who is leaving Walmart to return home to Argentina to pursue other interests, the memo noted. Gebara was with Walmart 25 years and managed business units in the U.S., Argentina, Chile and Canada.

Steve Schrobilgen, a senior vice president in the U.S. business, will join Yates in Canada as chief operating officer overseeing operations, supply chain and real estate. Yates and Schrobilgen will relocate pending immigration.

McLay said Chad Donath, a senior vice president of club operations at Sam’s Club, will move into a similar role for Walmart International.

This article was originally published by our content partners, Talk Business and Politics.