Hybar Steel invests $500K in Mississippi County's 'Work Here, Live Here' program

Hybar Steel has joined the “Work Here. Live Here.” (WHLH) housing incentive program in Mississippi County as an industry partner.

With an investment of $500,000 to help its employees purchase homes in the county, Hybar becomes the 15th employer to participate in WHLH. Since the program launched in 2023, it has generated $36.1 million in new home value and facilitated 122 home purchases.

Overseen by the Grow Mississippi County Community Foundation, WHLH is a cooperative partnership between the foundation, participating industries and several Mississippi County financial institutions. Funded by the participating industries, the program offers up to $50,000 toward the cost of a new home and up to $25,000 toward an existing home.

“The program takes us one step further in terms of attractive benefits at Hybar,” said Hybar CEO David Stickler. “We pay great wages, have a robust healthcare program, a bonus for perfect attendance, a partnership with Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) and, now, housing incentives through ‘Work Here. Live Here.’”

Hybar is nearing completion of its steel rebar mill in Osceola. Expected to begin production in May, the steel mill is joined by Hybar’s adjacent solar field and its port facility on the Mississippi River, which, according to Stickler, could one day become the largest port between New Orleans and St. Louis.

The company currently employs more than 100 people, with plans to expand to 200 direct employees and 50-60 indirect workers.

“We’re very pleased that Hybar has joined the growing number of companies who have contributed to the Grow Mississippi County Community Foundation and embraced the WHLH program,” said Clif Chitwood, president of Mississippi County Economic Development. “Their participation will help us continue to attract and retain the high-quality employees necessary to fill the increasing number of excellent jobs here in the county.”

WHLH has already made a measurable impact in Mississippi County, with 38% of homeowners in the program moving in from outside the county and 60% being first-time homebuyers. WHLH continues to expand its reach beyond the steel industry as participation from companies across manufacturing, logistics and other key sectors continues to grow.

“Arkansas is a great place to do business, and Mississippi County, in particular, is a great place to do steel business,” said Stickler.

