Craighead Electric announces Justin Etter as incoming CEO

Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation Board President Terry Rorex announced Wednesday (March 26) that Justin Etter of Jonesboro has been named as the next CEO of Craighead Electric.

Etter was promoted immediately to executive vice president and chief operating officer and will become the CEO as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Etter joined Craighead Electric in July of 2011, and since September of 2016 has been the vice president of member services for the cooperative. Justin and his wife, Amanda, and their three children reside in Jonesboro.

“Justin has proven to be a valuable asset to both the members and employees of the cooperative,” said Rorex. “For the past 14 years, he has exemplified the principles of our mission – being member driven and service focused. On behalf of CECC, we are excited to see him take on this new role.”

“It is a true honor to continue serving the members of CECC as CEO. The future of our organization is bright, and this opportunity would not be possible without the guidance of our Board of Directors. To our board, thank you for entrusting me with this privilege,” said Etter.

Craighead Electric Cooperative serves approximately 31,000 meters in eight counties in Northeast Arkansas. Incorporated in 1937, the cooperative operates offices in Jonesboro, Walnut Ridge and Paragould. The organization has 104 employees and serves nearly 16,500 internet subscribers.

