Steven Beaupre is Named to Lead A-State’s Graduate School as Dean

A biology professor who has served as an associate college dean and department chair will give new leadership to graduate education at Arkansas State University, effective March 1.

Dr. Steven J. Beaupre has been appointed dean of the Graduate School by Dr. Calvin White Jr., executive vice chancellor and provost. Beaupre brings almost three decades of academic experience in Arkansas, including six years as associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the University of Arkansas’ largest academic unit.

“Dr. Beaupre brings an outstanding record, not only as a competent administrator and leader, but as an accomplished researcher and dedicated faculty advisor to graduate students,” White said in his announcement. “As department chair at the University of Arkansas, he oversaw the university’s largest graduate program and advised dozens of graduate students.”

The selection successfully concludes a national search process that included a campus committee that helped guide the process.

Dr. Lonnie Williams, retired vice chancellor and adjunct faculty member, and Lane Schmidt, chief of staff, chaired the committee that also included Dr. Travis Marsico, vice provost for research, innovation and discovery; Dr. Katherine Baker, chair, Department of Art + Design; Dr. Annette Hux, interim dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Science; and Dr. Abhijit Bhattacharyya, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

“We interviewed two very qualified applicants on campus,” Williams noted. “With the experience both bring, we feel very confident in Dr. Beaupre’s ability to lead our Graduate School. We feel very certain his vision will lead to more growth in our graduate offerings and enrollment.”

The candidates met with individuals representing key campus constituencies, including senior administration, deans and chairs.

“The recruitment process that resulted in Dr. Beaupre’s appointment benefitted from the committee’s wisdom and guidance,” White added. “We also solicited and received excellent feedback from those with whom the candidates met.”

Beaupre completed his bachelor’s degree in zoology and his master’s in biophysical ecology, both from the University of Wisconsin, and he earned his doctoral degree in ecology and evolution from the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the University of Arkansas faculty in 1995 after completing a post-doctoral appointment at Arizona State.

Progressing through the academic ranks, Beaupre achieved promotion to full professor in 2006. He led his department as vice chair, 2008-2012, then as chair from 2012 until 2016 when he was appointed associate dean of the Fulbright College. Over the next six years he broadened his understanding of research and teaching in the social sciences and STEM disciplines with which he had administrative responsibilities.

“I hope to contribute to the transformative and wholistic growth of the institution, serving every student to their individual potential, and enabling A-State to become another world-class research institution that Arkansas needs and deserves,” Beaupre said upon accepting the appointment.

Graduate education has been a primary focus of his work at UA. Since 1995, he has been research mentor for 22 degree (17 Ph.Ds and five master of science degrees) recipients, nearly all of whom gained and maintained employment in science education and technical fields. In addition to his other faculty and administrative responsibilities, he also was director of the UA Stable Isotope Laboratory for 20 years.

Beaupre has attracted $3.26 million in research funding, including direct research, infrastructure and student support. He is author of more than 64 peer-reviewed publications, and his achievements include 70 talks at national and international academic meetings, most of which were co-authored with graduate and undergraduate students.

His professional service activities include seven years as an ex-officio member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the presidency and member of the Board of Governors of the American Society of Ichthyologists.