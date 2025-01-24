BRTC to offer credit and non-credit classes for laid-off Tenneco workers

About 1,100 employees with auto parts maker Tenneco will lose their jobs in Paragould later this spring and one local college will offer credit and non-credit courses to re-educate workers so they can find new jobs.

Black River Technical College (BRTC) is working with the Paragould Chamber of Commerce and other state agencies to address the needs of displaced workers, the school said in a released statement.

BRTC will offer a range of educational programs tailored to the needs of former employees. Individuals will have access to credit and non-credit programs to ensure they can each find jobs suitable to them. The school is based in Pocahontas, but has a campus in Paragould.

“Black River Technical College is here to support every affected community member facing these challenges,” said BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger. “We were built to help individuals gain new skills and pursue meaningful career paths. Together, we will help navigate this transition and build a brighter future for our local workforce.”

Along with educational programs, BRTC is providing additional support services like career counseling, job placement assistance, and financial aid assistance to help individuals navigate the transition. BRTC encourages affected employees to take advantage of the available resources and to reach out to the college for any information on available programs and support services.

Earlier this month, company officials told the workforce at the Paragould plant that that a loss of market share and tightening global economic conditions were among the reasons for the closure.

The first phase of layoffs is scheduled to occur around Mar. 31, with the second phase around Apr. 15, and the third phase of layoffs around Apr. 30. Those days are subject to change within 14 days following the above dates.

Tenneco is based in Chicago and makes shock absorbers, struts, and other auto parts.

This article was originally published on the website of our content partners, Talk Business and Politics.

