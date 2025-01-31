ASK U: What Does the Future look like for you?

In 2025, thinking about the future can become intimidating, but for the students of Nettleton Junior High, the future is bright and full of opportunity. Nettleton Junior High's LEADS (Leadership, Exploration, Accountability, Diversity, Service) program has partnered with Arkansas State University to bring local students on campus providing lessons and activities to encourage these future leaders. KASU News Intern Cidney Davis visited these students to ask them "What does the future look like to you?"

The voices featured in this vox pop were Joseph Carson, Arianna Thomas, Aiden Turturro, Emma Brown, Abigail Moss, Samiah Bohanon, Allison Moss, Chloe Pronzinski, Madison Suell, Sophie Westbrook, Kyson Bean, Zy'Nirria Landrum, and Trystin Wells.