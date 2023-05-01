A-State's Ellis Library Clock Tower honors graduating students with colorful displays

It's that time of year again! Arkansas State University (A-State) is showing its appreciation for its graduating students in a unique way for the month of May. The Ellis Library Clock Tower, will be lit up in various colors to honor students graduating from A-State and local high schools.

On May 5th, the clock tower will shine bright green to honor students commissioned for military service through the A-State ROTC program. The following day, on May 6th, the tower will turn scarlet to celebrate the achievements of new A-State graduates after the Spring Commencement ceremonies.

As local high schools hold their graduation ceremonies, the clock tower will be illuminated in their respective school colors. This year, A-State has added a new school to the tradition. On May 20th, the tower will shine blue for Wynne High School, which will be holding its graduation ceremony at FNB Arena due to the school's ongoing reconstruction following a tornado that struck in March.

The scheduled tower lightings for the high schools are:



Blue for Valley View High, Sunday, May 7

Gold for Jonesboro High School, Monday, May 8

Red for Brookland High, Tuesday, May 9

Purple for Bay High, Thursday, May 11

Gold for Nettleton High, Friday, May 12

Green for Ridgefield Christian School, Saturday, May 13

Blue for Paragould High, Monday, May 15

Red for East Poinsett County High, Tuesday, May 16

Green for Greene County Tech, Friday, May 19

Blue for Wynne High, Saturday, May 20

Red for Westside High, Monday, May 22.

The full schedule of tower lightings for high schools is available on A-State's online calendar.