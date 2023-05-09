Arkansas parents and ballot question committee challenge state’s education reform law in court

A group of Arkansas parents and a ballot question committee have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's new education reform law. According to our content partners Talk Business and Politics, the plaintiffs, consisting of a group of parents from the Marvell-Elaine School District and Citizens For Arkansas Public Education And Students (CAPES), allege that the Arkansas General Assembly violated the state constitution by voting separately for an emergency clause that allowed the LEARNS Act to take effect.

The LEARNS Act, which stands for “Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and Safety,” aims to set new statewide literacy standards, expand charter schools, and increase teacher salaries, among other goals. However, the plaintiffs argue that the emergency clause vote was unconstitutional, and they are seeking to stop any further action on the law until the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other Republican lawmakers are defending the LEARNS Act, arguing that it will bring much-needed positive change to Arkansas education. They claim that the lawsuit has no merit and are urging the court to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit comes amid ongoing debates over education reform in Arkansas, with some advocating for more investment in traditional public schools and others pushing for greater choice and flexibility through charter schools.