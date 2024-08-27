Wynne School District breaks ground for new high school

The Wynne School District broke ground for its new high school after it was destroyed in March 2023 by a deadly EF3 tornado.

On Monday, Aug. 26, community members met at the site of the new high school for the district's official groundbreaking ceremony.

“This is absolutely huge,” Wynne Schools Superintendent Kenneth Moore said. “To see any kind of progress whatsoever is just tremendous for us, our community, and our kids. We are ready to roll.”

Moore said as soon as equipment gets to the site they will start moving dirt and get to work. He said the district wants the school to bring a smile to students' faces.

“We just want them to walk in and see a fresh new start and to see a building that brings back good memories and starts new memories for them,” Moore said.

The new building is being designed with safety features like shatter-resistant glass around the first level. The building is also designed so students won't have to leave the building. Morse said it was important for the students to feel protected.

Since the tornado, schools have been meeting in temporary facilities. To change classes students would have to change classrooms by uncovered walkways.

“They can do everything inside the building,” Moore said. “Every single program is inside there. We've got a design center courtyard where they can go during, before school, during lunch, even hang out after school.”

The High School Principal Dusty Meeks said it was awesome to see the level dirt site for the first time.

“It will be a place for kids to feel warm, feel welcome, and enjoy the time that they’re here,” Meeks said.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders sent in a video to play for attendees at the groundbreaking. In the video, she said she will never forget the Wynne tornado.

She shared a story of touring the high school after the destruction where two walls in a room had been left standing. One had a mural of the City of Wynne and the other referenced the school mascot, the Yellowjacket, and read "Once a Jacket, Always a Jacket."

“Congratulations to the entire Yellowjacket community on today's groundbreaking. It's a great day for Wynne and the entire state of Arkansas.” Sanders said.

Joshua Bellaire, the owner of Arch 1010, the architecture group behind the school, was also at the ceremony. He said the high school was the highest achievement of his career.

Bellaire said for a project of this magnitude it would typically take a couple of years of work but they put it on the fast track.

“It was impressive and if we didn't have the team we have now, I don't think it would've happened. It was an amazing feat,” Bellaire said.

Superintendent Moore said the completion date was one “of his main things.” He wanted the sophomores currently in school to be able to spend some time in the school even if it's just the fourth nine weeks of their senior year.

“We made a hard stance that we want those kids to step foot on this campus, because if not, they will be the only graduating class that never stepped foot on this site,” Moore said.

Moore said that the district is trying to stick to their budget of $80 million. The school plans said it hopes to have the building finished by the 2026/2027 school year.