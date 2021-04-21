© 2023 KASU
Environment & Infrastructure

VIDEO: Is Recycling Worth It Anymore? People On The Front Lines Say Maybe Not

By Annabel Edwards,
Tsering BistaBecky HarlanNick MichaelMito Habe-Evans
Published April 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT

Recycling works, but it's not magic. As America continues to lead the world in per capita waste production, it's becoming more and more clear that everybody — from manufacturers to consumers — "over-believes" in recycling.

This is a story about responsibility and what happens when everyone keeps trying to pass it off to the next person — and what happens, when finally, there is no next person.

This video is based in part on Throughline's podcast episode "The Litter Myth."

Environment & Infrastructure
Annabel Edwards
Tsering Bista
Becky Harlan
Becky Harlan is a visual and engagement editor for NPR's Life Kit.
Nick Michael
Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR.
Mito Habe-Evans
Mito Habe-Evans (she/her) co-manages NPR's Video team and is responsible for the creative direction and sensibility of NPR videos.