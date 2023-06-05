© 2023 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Infrastructure
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Jonesboro finance committee approves resolutions to enhance local transportation services

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published June 5, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT

The Finance and Administration Committee in Jonesboro has approved a series of resolutions aimed at improving local transportation services and traffic conditions.

The resolutions, which received the committee's endorsement, cover funding requests and vehicle procurement for the Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET), as well as traffic law enforcement.

One of the key resolutions approved by the committee involves seeking approximately $214,000 in federal funding to support JET's operations. The committee's requested funds also includes a local matching amount.

The committee also addressed the issue of aging vehicles within JET's fleet. To address this concern, a resolution was discussed to purchase two new buses without the need for competitive bidding.

Additionally, the committee discussed a resolution to apply for participation in the Arkansas Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). This program is designed to enforce traffic laws and enhance road safety.

The approved resolutions will now be presented to the full city council for further discussion. The council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 in the council chambers of the Jonesboro Municipal Building.

Tags
Environment & Infrastructure KASU's Morning EditionJETSJonesboro City Council
KASU Newsroom
See stories by KASU Newsroom