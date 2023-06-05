Jonesboro finance committee approves resolutions to enhance local transportation services

The Finance and Administration Committee in Jonesboro has approved a series of resolutions aimed at improving local transportation services and traffic conditions.

The resolutions, which received the committee's endorsement, cover funding requests and vehicle procurement for the Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET), as well as traffic law enforcement.

One of the key resolutions approved by the committee involves seeking approximately $214,000 in federal funding to support JET's operations. The committee's requested funds also includes a local matching amount.

The committee also addressed the issue of aging vehicles within JET's fleet. To address this concern, a resolution was discussed to purchase two new buses without the need for competitive bidding.

Additionally, the committee discussed a resolution to apply for participation in the Arkansas Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). This program is designed to enforce traffic laws and enhance road safety.

The approved resolutions will now be presented to the full city council for further discussion. The council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30 in the council chambers of the Jonesboro Municipal Building.