Environment & Infrastructure

Reindeer don't stop at passport control — and that's costing Norway money

Published August 25, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Apparently, animals don't stop at passport control, including the reindeer that graze on the border of Norway and Russia. Forty-two crossed into Russia, and now the Norwegian government has to pay Russia for the loss of grassland - more than $4,000 per reindeer. The animals are just going where the grass takes them, I guess. So now Norway is repairing an old fence there to try to rein in their deer.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Environment & Infrastructure