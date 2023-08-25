Reindeer don't stop at passport control — and that's costing Norway money

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Apparently, animals don't stop at passport control, including the reindeer that graze on the border of Norway and Russia. Forty-two crossed into Russia, and now the Norwegian government has to pay Russia for the loss of grassland - more than $4,000 per reindeer. The animals are just going where the grass takes them, I guess. So now Norway is repairing an old fence there to try to rein in their deer.

