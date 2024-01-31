Levee Failure on Cache River

A levee failure on Monday on the Cache River caused a flash flood warning in parts of Poinsett and Jackson County with thousands of gallons of water per minute flowing out of the levee.

The flood mostly affected the roads around Pitts. Several hands on deck were needed to help with the issue. Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, area fire stations, the City of Grubbs, The Army Corps of Engineers and neighboring cities officials helped with efforts to stop the levee.

The Poinsett County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator, Jody Williams, said there was no one in immediate danger and no one was injured due to the flood.

“We got a call about a possible breach of the levee and it ended up actually breaking through,” Williams said. “We ended up with three breaks, two on Cache River and one on private living.”

Sandbags were placed to stop the flooding. Williams said that the water has started to recede.

“We got information that possibly a couple farmers have relieved some of their field over to their bales where the water can go into. We’re going to keep monitoring it and hope that it keeps receding.” Williams said.