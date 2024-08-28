JET adds new stop for Red Wolves Express line starting Saturday

(Edited News Release) Jonesboro Economical Transit, or JET busses, will have their Red Wolves Express line in operation for the A-State home football game against UCA on Aug. 31 and other A-State home football games this season.

JET Director Lee Wells told KASU News that for the first time, the express line will have a pick-up location near the A-State campus at the intersection of Aggie Road and Marion Berry. This stop is located across the street from The Yard eatery and patrons can use the free campus parking lot. Wells also said the Red Wolves Express will continue picking up guests at the Cate and Church Street intersection in Downtown Jonesboro, where patrons can use the city's free parking lot.

Season passes are available for $10. A-State students & employees, City of Jonesboro employees, students under 18, seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans, can purchase season passes for $5.00. Individual one-way fares are $1.25 for adults, $.90 for students over 18, and $.60 for students under 18, seniors, disabled citizens, and veterans. The JET service is always free for children 6 and under. Tickets and passes may be purchased in advance at the City Collector’s office, first floor of the Jonesboro Municipal Building, 300 South Church Street.

Drop –off and pick-up for return trips, will both be in front of the main gate, W3. Return trips begin following halftime, at the beginning of the third quarter. Return trips conclude 15 minutes following the end of the game.

For more information regarding the Red Wolves Express, or any other JET service, please contact Shelly Anderson, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator at sanderson@joneboro.org or 870-935-5387 Ext 1712, or Lee Wells, JET Director at twells@jonesboro.org or 870.935-5387 Ext 1722.

