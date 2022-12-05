© 2023 KASU
Bats and death metal singers have similar vocal techniques

Published December 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you know death metal, you've heard the growls of singers who sound like they're talking to another species. Turns out they have a lot in common with bats, who use sound to navigate. Biologists at the University of Southern Denmark found that bats have a voice box with thin folds that let them reach a range of seven octaves. It's similar to how our own voices work but only when we do this. (With vocal effect) It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANNIBAL CORPSE SONG, "EVISCERATION PLAGUE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

