Freda Ross has more than 40 years of experience in radio broadcasting, reporting and journalism. She started her radio career as a part-time board operator at her hometown radio station in Sulphur Springs, Texas, she then served as News Director at KETR Radio station on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Before coming to Public News Service, Freda served as News Director for WBAP and KLIF Radio Stations in Dallas, TX. She's received many accolades and won numerous awards throughout her career.