Winter heart health risks rise as experts warn against overexertion in cold weather

January's cold temperatures in Missouri and across the nation can pose risks for those with heart conditions.

The American Heart Association has tips on staying heart-healthy in winter - including dressing warmly to reduce strain on your heart, and avoiding overexertion during activities like shoveling snow.

St. Louis Physician, Dr. Ravi Johar, is a board member of the American Heart Association. He said snow shoveling is a leading cause of winter heart problems, especially for men in their 50s and 60s.

He stressed that cold weather constricts blood vessels, increasing the heart's demand for more blood during exertion.

"So you have a combination of the body needing more blood to the heart and getting less flow through it because of the cold weather," said Johar, "and that unfortunately can lead to a heart attack - and it's one of the most common times that you do see a heart attacks occurring, is at that time of the year."

Other winter tips from the American Heart Association include eating balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains - and limiting alcohol because it can make you feel warmer than you are, raising the risk of hypothermia.

While it may be very comforting to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa or apple cider in the winter, heart health experts warn these drinks are often loaded with sugar - which can be dangerous for the heart if you drink too much.

Dr. Johar added that exercising in winter can be very beneficial.

"Exercise at any time of the year will increase your immunity," said Johar. "So during cold and flu season, having a little bit better immunity is always beneficial. You do need to make sure you have enough fluids, you need to stay hydrated even though you don't feel quite as thirsty cause you're not sweating as much, it's real important to make sure you stay hydrated."

The American Heart Association emphasizes that people should pay attention to symptoms like chest discomfort, dizziness, or unusual fatigue, and seek medical help if needed.