The dangers and health risks associated with black plastic

OK, people across the country are having discussions like one that took place last evening in my kitchen. We asked which black plastic items we might be using when we cook, like a spatula or a cooking spoon. What about the black plastic coffee maker? All this came after we heard of research that associates black plastic with health risks.

MEGAN LIU: Including cancer, hormone disruption, neurological effects and reproductive and developmental harm.

INSKEEP: That doesn't sound good. Megan Liu is with the advocacy group Toxic-Free Future. And she cowrote a study published in the journal Chemosphere that found toxic flame retardants in many black plastic household goods.

LIU: The sushi tray that we tested had the highest level of deca-BDE, at a level of 11,900 parts per million. And that's really surprising because deca-BDE is the chemical that has been banned in the United States and is associated with cancer.

INSKEEP: What's going on here? Well, the chemicals show up in black plastic because that material is often made from recycled electronics, like TVs and computers, which are made with flame retardants.

LIU: These highly hazardous, cancer-causing chemicals shouldn't even be in the products that touch our food or touch our kids' mouths because there are safer alternatives.

INSKEEP: Liu's view is that more regulation could prevent flame retardants from getting into the plastic supply. Now, in a statement, the North American Flame Retardant Alliance - there's a North American Flame Retardant Alliance. They tell NPR that the chemicals play an important role in fire safety, and the study, quote, "does not account for risk in actual potential levels of exposure." Some of the retardants found in the study are banned in certain states in the European Union.

LIU: I replaced my kitchen utensils with stainless steel and wood kitchen utensils. And I've also shifted to using glass containers instead of plastic containers to store my food.

INSKEEP: Liu is saying the same thing for you, although it's hard to know which black plastic you're using contains the chemicals. We did follow up with the industry group for more information. Haven't heard back.

